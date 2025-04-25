Sohum Shah’s thriller film ‘Crazxy’ is streaming digitally

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Sohum Shah’s nail-biting thriller film “Crazxy” is streaming digitally on Prime Video.

The streaming portal shared the news on Instagram.

“Trapped in the Chakravyuh with a race against time Will Abhimanyu find the way out? #CrazxyOnPrime, Watch Now,” the caption mentioned.

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, Adesh Prasad, and co-produced by Ankit Jain under the banner of Sohum Shah Films.

The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Shilpa Shukla, Tinnu Anand, Piyush Mishra, and Unnathi Suranaain in pivotal roles.

Crazxy tells the tale of Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, a respected surgeon but a questionable human being, whose life is turned upside down when his young daughter is kidnapped. With the clock ticking, Abhimanyu is thrust into a harrowing moral crisis.

On March 6, the actor said that the climax scene in ‘Crazxy’ has been tweaked for a thrilling experience.

Sohum took to Instagram, where he announced the news. He shared a post, which read: “Making films is only half the journey-your love completes it. The overwhelming support for Crazxy has been truly humbling. We can tell these stories because of audiences like you, who stand by us and inspire us.”

“Many of you shared that you wanted more from the climax. We hear you. To make your cinematic experience better, more immersive, thrilling and insightful, we've tweaked the climax a little bit with a little surprise thrown in too-catch the new version in cinemas starting this Friday. Hope you enjoy it! - Girish Kohli and Sohum Shah.”

Talking about Sohum, born in Rajasthan, he first established his real estate business and then shifted to Mumbai to make films.

He started his own production house, Recyclewala Films, to create content-driven films. His first film was the critically acclaimed Ship of Theseus, where he played the role of a socially incognizant stockbroker. The film won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film for Sohum Shah as a producer.

Next, he was offered the role of a cop in Meghna Gulzar's Talvar, based on the 2008 Noida double murder case. In 2017, Sohum was cast alongside Kangana Ranaut in Hansal Mehta's Simran. Tumbbad, the project Shah worked on for 6-7 years, released and garnered rave reviews.

He is now set to be seen in Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa alongside Radhikka Madan and Pooja Bhatt.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.