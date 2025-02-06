Pushpa 2's Blockbuster Success: Allu Aravind Decodes!

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun’s Pushpa-2 created waves of glory across India, especially the Hindi market embracing the titular character like never before. Movie halls were packed, fans hooted whistles, and it proved once again why mass movies when done right can work wonders at the box office.

Now, Allu Arjun’s Father and legendary Producer Allu Aravind made a deft analysis of why Pushpa-2 worked the way it did. Speaking to film critic Baradwaj Rangan, Mr.Aravind talks about the inception of the franchise and how both Sukumar and Allu Arjun wanted a rugged character that represents the downtrodden people of this nation.

The “Thandel” producer also cited Amitabh Bachchan’s “Anti-hero” movies from the past to prove his point. A protagonist rising to the top from nothing is a cinematic formula that always works and Sukumar turned successful in showing Pushpa Raj’s dramatic rise to the top in a massive way.

Allu Aravind also spoke about the wave of pan-Indian movies that are bombarding the screens of late. Thanks to Bahubali-2, producers across the country had decided only to churn out content that works for the movie-goers present in every nook and corner of this nation. While a few had worked, others bombed big-time. Stating his idea of a pan-India movie, Allu Aravind mentioned that a filmmaker’s honesty is what makes a film truly pan-Indian.

“Whenever you want to tell something of the land, of the particular place honestly, that emotion will be caught by all India. If you think in reverse, about how to make an all-India film and start thinking from there, you will not land anywhere is my feeling. A lot of credit goes to Sukumar (for Pushpa-2).”

These words coming from a legendary producer like Allu Aravind should be a lesson for fellow producers and filmmakers before churning out another pan-India movie.