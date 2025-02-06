YS Jagan's Press Meet: Blasts Chandrababu – Watch Jagan's Speech

YSRCP Leader and Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Addresses Media Conference

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is addressing a media conference at the central office in Tadepalli.

Questioning Naidu’s Deceit

We will expose Chandrababu Naidu's lies and deceit to the public.

During elections, he promoted "Babu’s surety, guarantee for the future."

Mocking the campaign, he said, "Is pressing a button before elections a big deal? Even an old lady can do that."

Naidu promised 'Super Six' and 143 other assurances, distributing bonds to every household as a guarantee.

He said, "Hold me accountable if promises are not fulfilled."

Nine months later, it became evident—Babu's surety was a guarantee for deception.

Now, whom should we hold accountable?

Record-Breaking Debts

In nine months, record-breaking debts were incurred.

Budgetary loans alone amount to ₹80,000 crore.

Loans of ₹52,000 crore were taken in the name of Amaravati.

An additional ₹8,000 crore borrowed through Markfed and Civil Supplies.

₹5,000 crore more through APMDC.

Overall, ₹1.45 lakh crore debt was incurred.

Despite all this, did pressing buttons provide any benefit to the poor?

Public Welfare Schemes Halted

Are any schemes from the previous government being implemented?

Farmer Assurance and Accommodation Support schemes have stopped.

Fishermen Assistance, Kapu Nestham, EBC Nestham, Jagananna Chedodu, Law Nestham—all are discontinued.

The scheme to provide tablets to students has been halted.

No Jobs for Youth

Since this government took over, no new jobs have been created.

Volunteers were promised ₹10,000 each, but they were let down.

2.60 lakh volunteers were removed from jobs.

18,000 more jobs were cut in Beverages Corporation.

PRC Chairman was forced to resign.

Government employees were deceived in the name of IR.

Three pending DAs for employees remain unresolved.

What happened to the job promises made before elections?

This is what economic destruction looks like.

Development Initiatives Under YS Jagan's Government

For the development of Andhra Pradesh, we built four ports during our tenure.

Completed 75% of the Ramayapatnam Port.

Initiated construction of ten fishing harbors.

Two harbors were inaugurated during our term.

Another harbor was recently inaugurated virtually by the Prime Minister.

Established new medical colleges.

These are assets created to generate revenue for future generations.

After Babu came to power, all these assets are being sold off

Letters are being written to the Center declining medical college seats.

Even GLI and GPF funds are being misused by Chandrababu.

This is the real economic destruction.

To Chandrababu, creating wealth means expanding his assets and those of his associates.

Scams are being orchestrated for this purpose.

Wealth Creation in Chandrababu's Pockets

Sand scams are happening.

Sand is sold at double the rate compared to our tenure.

Government-run liquor shops have been privatized.

The entire state witnessed how this unfolded.

Despite the liquor scam, Chandrababu criticizes Kejriwal in Delhi.

Sand, liquor, fly ash—all controlled by mafias.

Gambling clubs are operating in every constituency, mandal, and village.

These activities are run under the supervision of Chandrababu and his allies.

The proceeds are divided—some for the elder Naidu, some for the younger, and some for the adopted son.

In awarding contracts, injustices have been exposed.