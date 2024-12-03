Pushpa 2 Releases in 12,500 theatres, 55,000 Shows on December 5!

The much-awaited movie 'Pushpa 2' is all set to hit theatres in merely two days, and the excitement among fans has reached a boiling point. In fact, the pre-release business of the film has crossed a whopping Rs 1060 crore.

Trade reports state that the film has generated over Rs 670 crore in theatrical business alone. Along with this, it has earned a great amount from audio rights, digital rights, and OTT rights.

Bookings of 'Pushpa 2' have also been record-breaking. The film will soon become the fastest to sell one million tickets in booking. The tickets for the first day have been sold out within hours of opening the booking.

Not only in Telugu states, but it has indeed generated a huge amount of interest in North India as well. Within 24 hours of booking, the Hindi version of this film has sold over one lakh tickets.

My three movie makers have worked hard for three years to create Pushpa 2. The film will be released worldwide in more than 12,500 theatres in five languages. Interestingly, Pushpa 2 will have about 55,000 shows on the first day, making it the first Telugu film to achieve this. The film will be released in six languages in 80 countries.

The censor talk has also been positive, with many calling it a blockbuster. Fans of Allu Arjun are celebrating this news. Pushpa 2 is set to release worldwide on December 5. The film is being hailed as a proud Indian film by cine lovers. With so many records already broken before its release, it remains to be seen how many more records Pushpa 2 will create after its release.

