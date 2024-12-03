Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices Hiked in Andhra Pradesh; Allu Arjun tweet goes viral!

The Andhra Pradesh government has given its nod to increase the ticket prices for the upcoming movie Pushpa 2. The decision was taken after the film's producers requested the government to allow them to hike the ticket prices.

According to the government order, the ticket prices for Pushpa 2 will be increased by Rs 150 in single-screen theatres and Rs 200 in multiplexes. The increased ticket prices will apply from December 5 to 8.

Besides this, the government has even permitted the theatres to show two extra shows - one at 12:30 am and the other at 4:00 am - on December 4, a day before its release. The ticket rate for these extra shows will be Rs 800.

The Telangana government had earlier issued a similar order allowing the theatres to increase the ticket prices for Pushpa 2. According to the order, the ticket prices will be increased by Rs 150 in single-screen theatres and Rs 200 in multiplexes from December 5 to 8. The ticket prices will be further increased by Rs 20 in single-screen theatres and Rs 50 in multiplexes from December 17 to 23.

It is worthy of note that the Andhra Pradesh government had refused to allow the theatres to increase the ticket prices for Pushpa 2 earlier. However, after the film's producers approached the government again, it has now given its nod to increase the ticket prices.

Allu Arjun, the lead actor of Pushpa 2, thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for permission to raise ticket prices in theatres. He had taken to Twitter to express his gratitude to the government.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry. A special note of thanks to the Hon’ble @AndhraPradeshCM,… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 2, 2024

