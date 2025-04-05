Fourth song ‘Priyamara’ from ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ released!

Chennai, April 5 (IANS) The makers of directors Nithin-Bharath’s upcoming romantic comedy ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’, featuring Pradeep Machiraju in the lead, on Saturday released ‘Priyamara’, the fourth single from the film.

Radhan has masterfully composed an enchanting musical composition for this number, making it a captivating melody.

The romantic number, which is enriched by an intricate orchestration, transports the listener to a mellifluous world.

The vocals of Sarath Santhosh and Lipsika Bhasyam are mesmerizing and Rakendu Mouli’s lyrics beautifully express the tender feelings shared between Pradeep and Deepika, portraying their mutual affection in a relatable way.

What truly elevates the song to a whole new level are its stunning visuals, which have been captured in a breathtaking manner.

‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’ will be the second film of Pradeep Machiraju, who, from being a popular TV anchor, has now successfully transitioned into an actor.

Directed by the duo of Nitin–Bharath, the film, which is set to hit screens on April 11, promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of comedy, romance, family drama, and rural adventure.

Featuring Deepika Pilli as the female lead, the film is produced by Monks & Monkeys.

The trailer gives away the fact that the story revolves around a below-average civil engineer who is assigned to oversee a project in a remote rural village, where he is tasked with managing 60 inexperienced workers. Among the villagers, there is only one girl, and her father announces that she will marry one of the 60 men. As the project progresses, both the engineer and the girl find themselves falling in love, complicating the situation and the decisions they must make.

MN Balreddy has beautifully captured the rural backdrop, while Radhan’s music seems to perfectly complement the film’s fun and tense moments. Kodati Pavankalyan has handled editing for the film, the story and dialogues of which have been penned by Sandeep Bolla.

