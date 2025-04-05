Govt issues tenders for strengthening 1,000 km of rural roads: Punjab minister Cheema

Chandigarh, April 5 (IANS) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said the government has issued tenders for strengthening 1,000 km of rural roads, marking a significant step towards infrastructure development.

Cheema told the media here that the first phase of the project focuses on rural roads in Faridkot, SBS Nagar, Pathankot, and Barnala districts.

He said these roads, designed to be 10 metres wide, aim to enhance connectivity and improve transportation across the state.

Highlighting a key reform, the minister said the government has extended the accountability of contractors.

"Previously, contractors were liable for only a one-year warranty on the roads they constructed. Under the new mandate, contractors will now be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the roads for five years. To ensure quality, a third-party audit will be conducted, and any discrepancies will result in recovery of funds, and blacklisting of the contractor,” said the Finance Minister, adding the accountability of government officials overseeing these projects would also be enforced.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises, Cheema emphasized that the ‘Badlda Punjab Budget’ for 2025-26, passed on March 27, included a pledge to rebuild all damaged rural link roads in the state.

A record-breaking 18,944 km of rural link roads would be constructed or upgraded within a single year, setting a new benchmark in the state’s history, he said.

Criticising previous governments for undertaking such development projects only in the final year of their tenure, Finance Minister Cheema assured the current administration is dedicated to delivering results promptly.

He also addressed scepticism from the Opposition, asserting that the swift issuance of tenders following the budget's approval demonstrates the AAP-led government's commitment to action rather than empty promises.

He said the improved rural roads will facilitate hassle-free travel, expedite the marketing of agricultural produce, and inject new energy into the state’s economy. The state Budget allocates Rs 2,873 crore for the construction and upgradation of rural link roads by the Punjab Mandi Board in 2025-26.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.