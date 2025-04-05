Need to reorient future roles of armed forces: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday asserted that it is a necessity to reorient the future roles of the armed forces amidst the present unpredictable geopolitical landscape.

Addressing Naval Commanders, the Defence Minister referred to the unanimity among global experts that 21st century is Asia’s century and India will have a crucial role to play and said: “It is our responsibility to ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as the region has become a focal point for the world.”

He also reviewed the maritime security situation, operational readiness of the Indian Navy, and the future outlook during the inaugural phase of the first Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2025 in Karwar, Karnataka.

The Defence Minister interacted with the Naval Commanders, with deliberations focussing on addressing contemporary security paradigms, formulating the way ahead to further the combat capability of the Navy, and addressing strategic, operational and administrative aspects.

He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials.

Addressing the Commanders, Rajnath Singh commended the Navy’s contribution in strengthening India’s maritime security, surpassing the expectations of the people in every situation, and displaying continued commitment towards serving the nation with new energy and innovation.

Rajnath Singh reiterated that India stands for a free, open and rule-based order in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), urging the Commanders to assess the changing circumstances and ensure planning, resourcing and exercising accordingly, while remaining alert and prepared.

“Security is an ongoing adaptation process, wherein there is a need to keep assessing, planning, and coming out with new ideas. We need to analyse how India can make its role more effective,” he said.

Emphasising that national security is of paramount importance to the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Defence Minister stated that it has always been ensured that the requirements of the Armed Forces are fulfilled.

"The speed at which the work of Naval modernisation is being carried out for the last 10-11 years is unprecedented. Induction of new platforms, state-of-the-art equipment has significantly enhanced our Naval prowess and the morale of our brave sailors. It is a testimony to the fact that we are always standing with you in your preparations,” he said.

