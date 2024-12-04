Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude for weekly dose of love

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a video expressing his gratitude towards his fans, whom he lovingly refers to as his “extended family”, for their weekly dose of love they shower upon the icon.

The thespian took to Instagram, where he shared a reel video featuring his old photographs, a swarm of fans standing outside to catch a glimpse of the star. The clip also shows the actor doing puja in the temple in his house and then going out to wave at the fans.

“This love each Sunday .. my gratitude .. beyond all that can be imagined,” he wrote as the caption.

Recently, the star expressed his anger on X, formerly Twitter.

On Monday, the veteran actor took to his X and wrote, “Chup (quiet)” followed by an angry emoji. While the netizens wondered what could be the reason behind the post, some users on the Internet felt that it could be Big B’s reaction to the speculations around the separation between his son Abhishek Bachchan, and the latter’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Other users made light of the post as they asked if Big B is asking his wife Jaya Bachchan to keep mum in front of the media given how she treats the media at events.

Of late, the rumours around Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce have grabbed headlines. Rumours around Abhishek’s entanglement with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shoot of their streaming movie ‘Dasvi’ have also been doing rounds.

Earlier, the media had also reported that Abhishek missed his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday celebrations on November 16. However, a recent video confirms Abhishek’s presence at his daughter’s birthday.

The rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s separation started doing rounds since last year when it was reported in the media that Aishwarya has left the Bachchan family’s house, and has been living separately.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 after dating for a couple of years. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2011, 4 years after their marriage.

