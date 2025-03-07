Sidharth Malhotra Protects Pregnant Kiara at Mumbai Airport

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are excited to become parents. The couple announced Kiara’s pregnancy on February 28, and since then, fans have eagerly awaited updates. Recently, they were spotted at Mumbai airport, marking Kiara’s first public appearance since rumors of her exit from Don 3 surfaced.

In videos shared by paparazzi, Sidharth and Kiara were seen walking hand-in-hand, looking warm and caring. Kiara wore a relaxed white printed shirt with matching trousers, perfect for her maternity look. Sidharth kept it casual in a blue T-shirt, ivory trousers, and a grey jacket, completing the look with a dark blue cap. Both wore sunglasses and face masks, keeping their media interaction minimal. Fans were quick to praise Sidharth for being protective, with many calling him a "true gentleman."

The couple shared their pregnancy news with an adorable post showing tiny white knitted baby socks, captioned, “The greatest gift of our lives.” Since then, they’ve kept a low profile, making few public appearances.

There’s also been talk about Kiara leaving Don 3, which stars Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Kiara chose to step away from the film to focus on her personal life, although neither Kiara nor the makers of Don 3 have confirmed this. With Kiara’s possible exit, the search for a new female lead is reportedly underway.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan and will also appear in War 2. Sidharth is preparing for his upcoming project Param Sundari, where he stars opposite Janhvi Kapoor.