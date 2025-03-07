Reviving a fight he can never win: CM Stalin hits out at Union Education Minister

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday attacked the Union Education Minister over the alleged Hindi imposition row, saying that he has revived a fight he can never win.

Continuing his tirade, CM Stalin called the Centre's three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 a "Hindi colonialism" and added that "Tamil Nadu will not tolerate Hindi colonialism replacing British colonialism".

In a post on his X handle, CM Stalin wrote, "It was the Union Education Minister who provoked us to write this series of letters when we were simply doing our job. He forgot his place and dared to threaten an entire state to accept #HindiImposition, and now he faces the consequences of reviving a fight he can never win. Tamil Nadu will not be blackmailed into surrendering."

He said the biggest irony was that Tamil Nadu, which rejects NEP, has already achieved many of its goals, which the policy aims to reach only by 2030. "This is like an LKG student lecturing a PhD holder. Dravidam does not take dictations from Delhi. Instead, it sets the course for the nation to follow," the CM claimed.

The CM also mocked the state BJP's signature campaign in the NEP's favour, challenging the rival party to contest next year's Assembly elections on the same issue.

"Now the BJP’s circus-like signature campaign for the three-language formula has become a laughing stock in Tamil Nadu. I challenge them to make this their core agenda in the 2026 Assembly elections and let it be a referendum on Hindi imposition," CM Stalin said.

While attacking the BJP-led Centre, CM Satlin said, "History is clear. Those who tried to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu have either been defeated or later changed their stance and aligned with DMK. Tamil Nadu will not tolerate Hindi colonialism replacing British colonialism."

Highlighting the names of the Central government's schemes, institutions and awards, CM Stalin said, "From the names of schemes to awards to Union government institutions, Hindi has been imposed to a nauseating extent, suffocating non-Hindi speakers, who are the majority in India."

"Men may come, men may go. But even long after the dominance of Hindi is shattered in India, history will remember that it was DMK that stood as the vanguard," CM Stalin concluded in his post.

