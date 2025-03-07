March 8, 9 Weekend OTT Must watch: Thandel, Nadaaniyan, Rekhachithram and more

March has opened with a bang, with an exciting lineup of OTT releases that have much to suit all tastes. Action dramas, rom-coms, mystery-thrillers, and animation rides are available to suit every need on hot streaming sites like Netflix, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and Amazon Prime Video. Do not miss these bangers releasing this weekend, March 7, 8, 9.

This week's releases on OTT have some eagerly-awaited movies like Thandel, Nadaaniyan, Kudumbasthan, Rekhachithram, Dupahiya, and Plankton: The Movie. Take a glimpse of what each of these has in store:

Thandel: A Gripping Drama Based on Real-Life Events

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel is a Tollywood blockbuster featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Based on a true incident, the movie traces the story of Raju, a Srikakulam fisherman who mistakenly sails into international waters and gets arrested in Pakistan.

Nadaaniyan: A Romantic Drama Exploring Class Differences

Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Nadaaniyan is a romantic drama that explains class differences and unforeseen love. The movie is about Pia Jai Singh, an upper-class socialite from South Delhi, who hires Arjun Mehta, a working student from Noida, to pretend to be her boyfriend.

Kudumbasthan: A Family Drama with a Comedic Twist

For fans of light-hearted family drama, Kudumbasthan is an ideal choice. This Tamil comedy-drama shows Naveen and Vennila, a couple who elope to get married in defiance of their parents' wishes, only to encounter an array of problems in life after the wedding.

Rekhachithram: A Mystery Thriller with a Nostalgic Flavour

Rekhachithram is a Malayalam film that is based on Circle Inspector Vivek Gopinath, who is brought back on duty and assigned to solve an old case that is decades old. The movie develops dramatically when an old suicide note is found to be related to the crime.

Dupahiya: A Quirky Drama Set in a Fictional Town

Dupahiya is an offbeat drama in the town of Dhadakpur, where a wedding, a stolen red motorbike, and the town's reputation for being free of crime are all mixed into an unsuspected chain of events. The movie features Gajraj Rao, Sparsh Shrivastava, Renuka Shahane, and Bhuvan Arora.

Plankton: The Movie - An Animated Adventure for All Ages

Lastly, Plankton: The Movie is not to be missed for animation fans and SpongeBob SquarePants enthusiasts. Here, Sheldon J Plankton steps into the limelight for a side-splittingly riotous ride full of non-stop fun for every viewer regardless of age.

With so much talented line-up of OTT launches, March will prove to be a thrilling month for entertainment enthusiasts. So get some popcorn in your hands and sit back ready to binge watch your favorite programs and films!

Also read: Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela Dating: PR Stunt?