Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela Dating: PR Stunt?

Kartik Aaryan has been in the news for his dramatic makeover in Anurag Basu's new film, which was originally titled Aashiqui 3. The actor's rugged rockstar appearance has left everyone wanting more. But it's not only his work life that's in the limelight. Kartik's personal life has been under a microscope, with gossip about him dating his co-star Sreeleela going haywire.

The rumour started when Sreeleela was present at a party organized by Kartik for his sister, Dr. Kritika Tiwari. A viral clip from the party featured Sreeleela dancing with partygoers, Kartik filming her on his phone. The clip fueled rumours of a romantic affair between the two actors.

But not everyone believes the rumours. Some fans were frustrated with all the speculations about Kartik's love life. One Reddit user admonished Kartik's PR team for constantly tying him to his co-stars, accusing them of being "getting irritating now."

Others have defended Kartik, suggesting that Sreeleela and Kartik's sister might know each other personally. One user said that Sreeleela is pursuing an MBBS at the same college as Kartik's sister, and therefore they might know each other in person.

Despite the gossip, Kartik and Sreeleela's new film is much awaited. The untitled Aashiqui sequel will be Sreeleela's Bollywood debut and is scheduled to release on Diwali this year.

As the release date nears, fans can look forward to more news about the film and the cast. Whether the gossip regarding Kartik and Sreeleela's private lives will keep making headlines is yet to be seen.

