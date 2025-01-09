Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun’s Film Becomes the First to Earn ₹50 Crore in Bengal

Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pushpa Raj continues to captivate audiences, with the actor maintaining an unwavering dominance at the Indian box office. With each new release, Bunny is consistently setting new records, showing no signs of slowing down in terms of box office collections. The film has consistently shattered records, and now, Pushpa Reloaded is all set to return to theaters on January 17. To celebrate the occasion, the film’s team recently unveiled a making video.

In just 32 days, Pushpa 2: The Rule has amassed a staggering ₹1,831 crore globally, setting an unprecedented record, as confirmed by the filmmakers. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the film is directed by Sukumar. The audience was also captivated by Sreeleela’s special appearance. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Pushpa 2 premiered on December 5.

Adding to the excitement, the 'Reloaded Version' of the film will feature an extra 22 minutes of content. Originally scheduled for release on January 10, the release was postponed due to the fierce competition in the Sankranti season, with three other films slated for release. The makers have now confirmed that the Reloaded version will be released on January 17.

Pushpa Raj Breaks Records in Bengal

Pushpa has also made significant strides in Bengal, breaking records in the region. Despite the generally smaller Bengali film market, which typically sees more low-budget films, Pushpa 2 has raked in ₹50 crore in Bengal, creating a massive buzz. This beats the previous record of ₹48 crore set by the 2017 film Amazon Obhijaan. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that Pushpa 2 is a dubbed film, showcasing its immense success in a market usually dominated by regional productions.

