Game Changer: Telangana Govt Cancels 1 am Shows, New Show Timings

The Telangana government has taken a cautious approach and cancelled the 1 am benefit shows of Ram Charan's upcoming film, Game Changer. The decision comes in the wake of the recent stampede incident at the Pushpa 2 film promotions, which raised concerns about public safety.

According to the government, the stampede incident could be repeated, and therefore, they decided to cancel the 1 am benefit shows to avoid any such incidents. However, the government has sanctioned six shows on January 10th, starting from 4 am, and also allowed for a ticket price hike.

The recent stampede during the Pushpa 2 film promotion and screening raised voices about public safety during the movie promotions and screenings. Fans were injured, and there was widespread criticism against the government for not doing enough to prevent such incidents.

Taking all this in, the government is playing a very safe game and cancelling all the Game Changer's benefit shows, scheduled for 1 am onwards. The government has also added another clause - it will consider clearing the movie if the filmmakers are willing to display ads with warnings against the dangers of narcotics, drugs, and cybercrime.

The government has sanctioned six shows on 10th January from 4 am. With the ticket price hike approved over and above the existing rates with an extra Rs 150 for multiplex cinemas and an extra Rs 100 for single cinemas, the decision is considered an initial step toward social awareness and responsibility.

From January 11th till 19th, screening of five shows has been allowed along with an additional Rs 100 charge on the current rates by the multiplex theatre and an additional Rs 50 for the single screen. By considering these reasons the government gave the green signal for adding the shows with a rise in the price of tickets in respect to its big budget expectation along with expectations in front of it.

