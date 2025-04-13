Action director Mohan Baggad recalls hilarious moment when Dilip Kumar teased Manoj Kumar

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Veteran action director Mohan Baggad shared a delightful anecdote involving two late legendary icons of Indian cinema—Dilip Kumar and Manoj Kumar.

In a candid recollection, action director Baggad shared a light-hearted memory that revealed a lesser-seen side of the late legends Manoj and Dilip. Known for their deep bond and shared love for the Punjabi language, the two icons carried their cultural pride into every aspect of life—so much so that, as Baggad fondly put it, “They’d even sleep in Punjabi!”

One particularly endearing moment stood out. Manoj Kumar, ever composed was once giving directions while comfortably stretched out on a bed. Seizing the opportunity for some playful banter, the ever-witty Dalip couldn’t resist teasing him.

Recalling the old memories, Mohan Baggad told IANS, “Both Manoj and Dalip were very fond of Punjabi. They’d even sleep in Punjabi! I remember one day, Manoj was lying on a bed giving directions. Dalip teased him and said, “You’re still young, and you’re directing from the bed!.The next day, Manoj covered the bed with a proper bedspread and kept giving directions from there. For two or three days, Mr. Dalip kept saying, “I’ve spent my whole life on chairs, but sitting on a bed like this feels great.” So both of them ended up sitting on the bed and having long conversations. There were no chairs—it was all so relaxed and full of laughter. Working with Mr. Manoj was always a joy.”

Mohan Baggad also opened up about some unforgettable moments from the making of the iconic film “Kranti.” Reflecting on one of his favorite memories, Baggad shared a delightful incident from the very first day of shooting. The scene featured Parveen Babi and Hema Malini in the midst of a dramatic fight sequence. But amidst the intensity of the action, it was Manoj Kumar’s off-screen presence that brought unexpected warmth and humor to the set.

Recalling his memorable moment with Manoj, Mohan Baggad shared, “I still remember the first day of the film Kranti. There was a fight scene between Parveen Babi and Hemaji. We were explaining the scene to them, and naturally, Manoj ji slipped into Punjabi while giving directions. It was such a fun and light-hearted moment. Since both actresses didn’t understand anything, I had to explain the whole shot to them once again.”

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, fondly remembered as 'Bharat Kumar' for his iconic patriotic roles, passed away on April 4 at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was laid to rest with full state honors in Mumbai on April 5, 2025.

Speaking of Dilip Kumar, who acted in more than 65 films over nearly five decades, he passed away on July 7, 2021, in Mumbai at the age of 98 due to prostate cancer.

