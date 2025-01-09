Game Changer: Telangana government approves ticket rate hikes

Game Changer has received approval for a ticket price hike in the Nizam region after a meeting between the film's producer, Dil Raju, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The government has allowed a Rs. 150 hike for multiplexes and Rs. 100 for single screens on the film’s release day, January 10. The request for 1 AM shows was denied, but the film will have its first show starting at 4 AM.

On the opening day, tickets will be priced at Rs. 400 for multiplexes and Rs. 250 for single screens, which is relatively lower compared to other recent big releases. From day two onward, the ticket price hike will be reduced to Rs. 100 for multiplexes and Rs. 50 for single screens, applicable for the next 10 days. This pricing strategy aims to draw more audiences while ensuring the film’s long-term success.

The reduced ticket rates after day one are expected to increase footfall at theaters, which could lead to a strong run at the Nizam box office if the content resonates with the audience. The film will have six shows on its opening day, and from day two, five shows will be allowed.

Produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations and directed by Shankar, Game Changer is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The balanced ticket pricing strategy is aimed at maximizing audience engagement without going overboard on price hikes.

Also read: Game Changer HD Photos