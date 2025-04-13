Jay Soni admits to being typecast in television, says he's working to reinvent himself

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Television actor-host Jay Soni has opened up about the challenges of being typecast in the industry.

Soni revealed that while he’s grateful for the roles he’s played, he often finds himself boxed into similar characters. Determined to break free from that mold, he shared that he’s actively working on reinventing himself and exploring diverse roles to showcase his range as an actor.

Expressing the same, Jay told IANS, “Yes, sometimes I do feel typecast. That’s why I’m constantly trying to reinvent myself—take on different roles, try new formats, break out of that mold.”

The 'Sasural Genda Phool' actor also opened up about his smooth transition from television to web series, and now, into the world of digital radio. Having appeared in projects like Twisted 3, Soni emphasized that for him, acting is at the heart of everything—regardless of the medium.

“I consider myself an actor, first and foremost. Whether it's TV, film, or web—it’s all acting. The medium doesn’t matter to me. What matters is the project and the people I work with. And now, being a Digital Jockey with Big FM, I’m just as excited. Especially since India is going digital—it feels like the right time to be part of something innovative.”

Meanwhile, Jay Soni also expressed his excitement about becoming Gujarat's first digital jockey, calling it a meaningful addition to his journey. He stated, “It's more like an addition to my journey. I’ve done acting, hosting, dancing—and now, I'm stepping into the world of digital jockeying. So, it’s not a shift, just another exciting chapter in my career. I’m thrilled to be associated with Big FM, especially starting from Gujarat. Being a Gujarati myself, I feel proud to share stories and insights about Gujarat that many people might not know.”

While exploring the vibrant state of Gujarat, actor Jay Soni has found himself reconnecting with his roots and rediscovering the hidden treasures the region has to offer. In a candid conversation, Soni spoke about the lesser-known places and rich culture that have captured his attention.

“There’s so much! From heritage properties to lesser-known cities. For example, Saputara, which is near the Gir forest—home to the highest number of lions. I used to visit Saputara as a kid, and I only knew back then that it was called Saputara because the roads there resemble snake-like curves. Now, I’m discovering so much more—about the food, the culture, and the local businesses. It's all so fascinating, and I can't wait to share it with everyone,” Jay shared.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.