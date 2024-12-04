Rana Daggubati’s Special Gesture for Cousin Naga Chaitanya Before His Wedding

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to begin a new chapter in his life as he ties the knot with the talented actress Sobhita Dhulipala in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad this Wednesday. This marks a fresh start for Chaitanya, who was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Their four-year marriage ended in 2021. Since then, Chaitanya has found love again, reportedly dating Sobhita since 2022. The couple got engaged in August 2024 and is now ready to celebrate their union in a star-studded wedding.

The wedding is expected to be an extravagant affair, with several prominent figures from the film industry in attendance, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Nayanthara, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun.

Also read: Rashmika's The Girlfriend Teaser Drops with Pushpa 2

In the lead-up to the much-awaited event, Chaitanya’s cousin, actor Rana Daggubati, shared a heartfelt moment with his fans. Rana posted a promo for an upcoming episode of The Rana Daggubati Show, featuring none other than Chaitanya. In the playful clip, Rana teases his cousin about the wedding and shares some exclusive photos of Chaitanya and Sobhita, likely from their dating days. When asked about his personal life, Chaitanya responds with a smile, saying, "All neat and nice, all good."

Also read: Controversies Surrounding Pushpa 2 Music: Multiple Composers, Final Choices Revealed

Rana also humorously captioned the video, “Chay and me... aren’t we a match made in heaven? 😜” The episode promises to be a fun family affair, with Rana’s wife Miheeka Daggubati also making an appearance. In the clip, the couple shares light-hearted moments, including Rana asking Miheeka, “You think I have become better after the wedding?” to which she jokingly replies, “Of course! You are married to me!”

The special episode, featuring the Akkineni and Daggubati families, will air on Amazon Prime Video this Saturday, bringing fans closer to the heartwarming dynamics of these beloved stars.

Also read: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's Wedding: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and More Attend