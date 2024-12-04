December 5 holiday for schools likely in Kerala

Kerala is reeling under the impact of Cyclone Fengal, which has brought heavy rains to the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of further rainfall, prompting concerns about school closures tomorrow.

As reported by the IMD, rain or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Kerala on Wednesday. Sabarimala pilgrimage regions such as Sannidhanam, Pamba, and Nilackal have received a thunderstorm warning.

On Tuesday, many areas in Kerala received heavy rainfall, with Enamakkal in Thrissur and Hosdurg in Kasaragod receiving 20 cm of rainfall. Other areas like Vadakara, Irinjalakuda, and Kozhikode also received significant rainfall.

It could very well happen that schools in Kerala might declare a holiday tomorrow. Indeed, the IMD has already issued a warning for isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala. Schools may have to close their doors if this continues so as not to put the safety of the students at risk.

It is important to mention here that the IMD has also issued an alert about a fresh Western Disturbance that is expected to impact the Western Himalayan Region from December 7 and the adjoining plains of Northwest India from December 8, leading to more rainfall in the coming days.

For now, Kerala residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid travelling unless necessary. Students and parents should check with their schools for updates on closures and holidays.

