In a recent development, Dr. Shekar, a renowned scientist from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), has predicted that there is a high chance of another earthquake striking the Telugu state in the coming weeks. However, the scientist has assured that the magnitude of the impending earthquake will be lesser than the recent one that hit the state.

Notably, the Telugu state has experienced earthquakes in the past. The biggest earthquake during this time took place in 1969 in Badrachalam with a magnitude of 5.7. It is still the highest magnitude earthquake that occurred in the state to date.

Dr. Shekar's prediction is through the analysis of seismic data and the study of earthquake patterns in the region. Though the scientist had warned of a repeat of the same earthquake, he has also assured that the magnitude will be lesser. In other words, he has given some relief to the people of the state.

Experts say that earthquakes measuring a magnitude less than 6 usually don't cause big damage or accidents. Such earthquakes contain a relatively low energy level that doesn't produce a massive effect but causes minor tremors and vibrations only.

People in this Telugu state would be relieved to realize that the quake impending is likely to be relatively less potent. However, it is always better to be prepared, and hence state government along with disaster management authorities must take apt precautions and measures for public safety.

So, in short, although there could be a fear of another earthquake in the Telugu state according to the prediction of Dr. Shekar, the magnitude is going to be lesser in this one. So, the people of the state need to be alert and prepared, but there is no need to panic.

