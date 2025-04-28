Anupam Kher explains why he chose Shubhangi from his acting school for lead role in ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher opened up about his decision to cast Shubhangi from his acting school for the lead role in his upcoming film, “Tanvi The Great.”

The Special 26 actor explained that he saw great potential in her and believed she was the perfect fit to bring the character to life on screen. Speaking about the casting choice, Kher expressed his desire to give a fresh face a chance, emphasizing that he was determined to offer an opportunity to a newcomer. “When it came to casting Tanvi, I was determined to discover a fresh face and select a talent from my institute, Actor Prepares, in order to offer a newcomer this opportunity,” he said.

Kher went on to praise Shubhangi’s exceptional talent, stating, “She has given her all to portray Tanvi — a story very close to my heart. I hope audiences embrace her with the love and encouragement she truly deserves. I cannot wait for the world to witness the magic she has brought to Tanvi The Great. I am deeply grateful to Kajol for her support and for giving Shubhangi so much love on this important occasion.”

Reflecting on her acting debut, Shubhangi shared, “I am immensely grateful to Anupam Kher Sir and Actor Prepares for giving me this opportunity to be the face of such a special film. My joy had no limits when I got to know I will be playing the role of Tanvi. Embodying the character of Tanvi has been an overwhelming yet an enriching experience. Working alongside so many legends in the film has strengthened my foundation, and I am determined to continue working even harder.”

In a grand reveal, actor and director Anupam Kher introduced Shubhangi as the leading lady of his upcoming film, with actress Kajol officially unveiling the future star of Indian cinema and extending her love and best wishes.

The film, which marks Anupam Kher’s return to direction, is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as part of the Marché du Film. “Tanvi The Great” is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC and will be released soon.

