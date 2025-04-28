Rohit Roy puts his 1100cc bobber bike on sale: ‘Own a part of history’

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy loves his wheels. The actor took to his Instagram on Monday, and shared a series of pictures featuring himself and his bike, a bobber. The actor revealed that he is selling off his first bike from a certain brand.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “So the next #beauty up for grabs is the iconic #indianscout from @indianmotorcycle. This was my first Indian motorcycle and it was love at first sight! I’ve had several super bikes over the years but not ONE came close to the gorgeous Scout Bobber”.

The actor further mentioned that the riding comfort of the bike is unparalleled. He expressed his happiness on his FTR1200 to an avid biker who had a poster of the bike on his wall with a dream to own one someday.

The Indian Scout is a motorcycle built by the Indian Motorcycle Company. The bike comes with a 1133 cc engine mounted on a BS4 platform, and has a liquid cooled cooling system. It has a maximum Torque 97 Nm at 5600 rpm with 6 Speed Manual transmission.

He shared, “I’m happy I was able to make his dream come true! Whoever has ever drooled over the Scout, this is your chance! Make and registration 2019, pristine condition, 9 lacs NON NEGOTIABLE! Contact Amit on WhatsApp to get your hands on this Icon! Or connect with my team on mail (rohitroyproductions@gmail.com) An entire film, The Fastest Indian, was made on the Scout! Own a part of history! Happy riding”.

Earlier, the actor narrated an interesting incident from the shooting of ‘Mumbai Saga’, and also shared a great dieting advice from actor John Abraham.

In an old video, Rohit can be seen talking to Cyrus Broacha on the latter’s podcast.

He said, “I'll tell you a story about John. We were shooting for ‘Mumbai Saga’. Another actor, Shaad Randhawa, he's the owner of Bayroute, an upmarket Mumbai restaurant. Outstanding food, and we were shooting in South Mumbai. So he'd say, ‘come, let’s call food from Bayroute’. So now Shaad would call a spread. Obviously, if John Abraham has called for Lunch, full kebabs and all, excellent food”.

