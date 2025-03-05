Dil Raju on Piracy: Need Collective Fight Against Piracy in Industry

Renowned producer and distributor Dil Raju has voiced his concerns over the ongoing issue of piracy in the film industry. Addressing the pressing matter, he emphasized that only those whose films are directly impacted tend to raise their voices, but the concern fades away too quickly.

"People talk about piracy on Friday, but by Monday, they forget about it," he remarked, highlighting the fleeting attention given to the issue.

Piracy Issue: A Call for a Stronger Initiative

According to Dil Raju, curbing piracy requires more than just isolated complaints—it demands a large-scale movement. He affirmed his commitment to leading the charge, stating, "As the Chairman of FDC, I am ready to take the lead. All producers must unite in this fight."

He stressed that financial losses due to piracy are borne solely by producers, making it essential for the entire industry to stay vigilant. "Everyone needs to wake up to this reality. Even those working on films still in production should step forward and take action," he urged.

Dil Raju: Producer's Perspective

As both a producer and distributor, Dil Raju keeps a close eye on the financial health of his projects. "Every year, I analyze the balance sheets to assess the impact," he shared, reinforcing the importance of proactive measures against piracy.

Upcoming Film Projects

Despite the challenges posed by piracy, the producer continues to move forward with exciting new ventures. He revealed that the scripts for Rowdy Janardhan, starring Vijay Deverakonda, and Yellamma, featuring Nithiin, are finalized and will soon commence production.

With his strong stance on piracy and an unwavering commitment to the industry, Dil Raju is set to lead a movement that could bring significant change in protecting the creative and financial investments of filmmakers.