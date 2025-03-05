Bengaluru: Jailed Kannada actress Ranya Rao’s flat raided, cash and gold worth crores seized

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday raided the Bengaluru residence of jailed Kannada actress Ranya Rao and seized a huge quantity of cash and gold worth crores of rupees.

The raid followed Rao’s arrest at Bengaluru International Airport, where she was caught smuggling 14.8 kg of gold. Authorities recovered Rs 2.06 crore worth of gold and Rs 2.67 crore in cash from her upscale Lavelle Road flat, where she reportedly paid Rs 4.5 lakh in rent.

Ranya Rao, 32, is the daughter of Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police (Police Housing Corporation). However, he has distanced himself from her, stating that they have not been in touch since her marriage four months ago.

According to police, the actress was taken into custody on Monday night at the airport after her arrival on an Emirates flight from Dubai. After getting information that the accused actress had boarded the Emirates flight from Dubai, a team of four officers from the DRI officers came down to the Bengaluru airport and awaited her arrival.

The DRI had been monitoring her frequent trips to Dubai, which reportedly included four visits in just 15 days.

Investigators revealed that she smuggled gold bars concealed in her belt and clothing, using her DGP father’s name to evade suspicion.

Upon landing, she would call police personnel for a pick-up, who then escorted her home.

The DRI is now probing whether any police personnel or an IPS officer related to her was involved in the gold smuggling operation or if she acted alone.

Officials are also investigating whether she had trafficked gold on previous occasions.

Following her arrest, she was taken to the DRI headquarters in Bengaluru for questioning and later produced in court, where she was remanded to judicial custody.

Ranya Rao, who has acted opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep in Maanikya, has also worked in other South Indian films.

