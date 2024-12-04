Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's Wedding: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and More Attend

Today, Hyderabad is filled with excitement as Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony. The wedding is going to be a star-studded affair, as the guest list reads like a who's who of the film industry.

The guest list comprises names like NTR, Ram Charan, and Upasana Konidela. It includes Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. Some other dignitaries on the guest list are Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, and all Akkineni and Daggubati families.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, are some of the other power couples who are likely to make the wedding more interesting. The who's who of the film industry are also likely to attend this wedding event, making it an unforgettable experience.

Sobhita Dhulipala will wear a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, reflecting the cultural roots. Naga Chaitanya will again share the dais with her and pay tribute to his grandfather by wearing a 'Pancha' on his big day.

The aesthetic focus of the couple is also very evident from the attires chosen by them, with a white khadi saree from Ponduru, suggesting the penchant of the couple towards craft and tradition.

Prabhas and S.S. Rajamouli are also expected to attend the wedding, adding to the excitement and glamour of the event. With the cream of the film industry in attendance, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding promises to be an unforgettable celebration.

