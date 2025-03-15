Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya’s Thrilling Romantic Racing Date!

Naga Chaitanya and his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, have been setting couple goals ever since their wedding. The duo, known for their effortless chemistry, often shares glimpses of their special moments, and their latest outing was no exception.

Recently, Sobhita took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their exciting day at the racing track. Chay, a well-known motorsport enthusiast, introduced his wife to one of his greatest passions—racing. The couple not only enjoyed the high-speed experience but also turned the day into a stylish affair, donning uber-cool outfits that perfectly matched the adrenaline-fueled atmosphere.

Adding to the fun, both Chay and Sobhita took turns behind the wheel, testing their driving skills on the track. Their candid snapshots captured their excitement, with one picture showing Sobhita eagerly watching Chay as he prepared to take control of a powerful race car. The couple's effortless camaraderie and shared enthusiasm made for a memorable day, leaving fans in awe of their bond.

This isn't the first time the Made in Heaven actress has treated followers to glimpses of their adventures. Earlier, on March 7, she shared unseen pictures from their vacation at an undisclosed location. The images radiated joy as the couple explored new destinations together, further solidifying their reputation as a power couple.

For those unfamiliar, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in December 2024 in a traditional ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, after dating for a few years.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is riding high on the success of his recent Telugu survival drama, Thandel. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film featured Sai Pallavi in the lead role and emerged as a massive box office hit.