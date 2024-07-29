Raja Saab Glimpse: Prabhas Stuns in New Romantic Look

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is getting ready to wow audiences with his new film, The Raja Saab, directed by the hit filmmaker Maruthi. After much anticipation, the filmmakers have finally released a short preview of the movie, showcasing Prabhas in an impressive new look.

The preview starts with Raja Saab making a cool entrance on a bike, set to a fantastic background score by Thaman S, which adds a grand and exciting feel. As Prabhas’s stylish look is revealed, fans are in for a big treat. Maruthi manages to create a captivating experience in just 45 seconds of the preview.

The director also gives a hint of what’s in store with this romantic horror film. The Raja Saab, which features a star-studded cast, is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi on April 10, 2024. It’s expected to be a big event for Prabhas fans.

The film’s music is composed by national award-winner Thaman S, with cinematography by Karthik Palani and VFX by Kamal Kannan. Written and directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is anticipated to appeal to audiences across different languages and genres.