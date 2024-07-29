Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira's daughter achieves speech milestone with this new word

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Rochelle Rao on Monday dropped a heartwarming video of her little bundle of joy -- her baby daughter Jo, where the latter can be lovingly heard saying 'bye'.

Taking to Instagram, Rochelle, who has 902K followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped a Reel video, in which we can see Rochelle wearing a pastel pink coloured tee-shirt and holding her baby girl. She is seen saying to her daughter, "Jo Jo say bye...", along with waving her hand.

The little munchkin, who is sporting a yellow frock, sweetly replies, 'byeeee', leaving everyone in awe of her cuteness.

The post is captioned as: "Who knew one little word could bring soo much Joy?"

The video has garnered 24.2K views with a fan commenting, "Lovely mummy and daughter".

Another user said: "OMG... too too cute".

A fan commented: "She is so cute.. Her smile is captivating".

She tied the knot with actor Keith Sequeira in March 2018 in a private ceremony in Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. The duo had participated in 'Bigg Boss 9: Double Trouble', and then went on to compete in Season 9 of the reality dance show 'Nach Baliye' in 2019.

On the work front, Rochelle has participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5'. She has played various characters in the comedy chat show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', hosted by Kapil Sharma.

Keith is known for his works in shows like 'Teri Meri Love Stories', 'Super Fight League', 'Doli Armaano Ki', 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', 'Udaan', and 'Love Ka Hai Intezaar'.

