Iran's Zoroastrians prepare for annual ritual

Tehran, July 29 (IANS) Iran's Zoroastrians are preparing for the annual Soroush Izad ritual that will begin in the central city of Mehriz in Yazd province on August 1, reports said.

The week-long celebration will be held at the Pir-e Naraki pilgrimage site, one of the oldest Zoroastrian holy places in Iran and located on a hill around 20 km northwest of Mehriz, Iran's IRNA reported, citing Behrouz Jarrah, the official in charge of the site.

According to the Zoroastrian calendar, each day of the month has a special name. On Soroush day, exemplary Zoroastrian students from schools and universities are honoured.

Additionally, young couples present cookies to others to announce the beginning of their married life.

Approximately 6,000 Zoroastrians live in Yazd province, out of the 15,000-25,000 of their co-religionists in the country.

