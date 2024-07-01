Prabhas's Kalki 2898 AD: Huge Sunday, Takes First Weekend BO to 500 Crore

"Kalki 2898 AD," starring Rebel Star Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, presented a plethora of opportunities by making Rs. 100 crores at the box office. After its release on June 27th, 2024, this movie saw a massive 32 percent rise on Sunday, grossing approximately Rs. 98 crores. After "Bahubali 2," "RRR," "KGF 2," and "Jawan," "Kalki 2898 AD" achieved the fifth highest ever four-day collection.

This Tollywood and Bollywood collaboration, directed by Nag Ashwin, created a sensational hit in the Indian Film Industry. Due to the T20 World Cup finals scheduled on Saturday, the movie saw subdued growth but completely took off on Sunday. With an extraordinary 50 percent growth in North India, Prabhas' impact earned Rs. 46 crore on the fourth day for the Hindi dubbed version.

People went crazy for "Kalki's" 25% increase in the Telugu states when a 10% increase is considered the best-case scenario for huge openings. "Kalki" was just 5% ahead of "Salaar" on the first day and rapidly grew to 11% on Sunday.

Including the overseas collection, Kalki 2898 AD entered into Rs 500 Crore club. Take a look at the break-up of the day-wise and area-wise box office collection.

Box office collection of "Kalki 2898 AD":

Day-wise Gross

Thursday: Rs. 101.00 Cr.

Friday: Rs. 63.50 Cr.

Saturday: Rs. 73.00 Cr.

Sunday: Rs. 98.00 Cr.

Total: Rs. 335.50 Cr

Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi mythological movie had an impressive start, increasing its craze, but Sunday collections made it a massive success. Not just in Telugu states, this movie grew its numbers in North India, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. With the weekdays ahead after the weekend success, "Kalki 2898 AD" is expected to cross Rs. 700 crores in the long run in India.

Territorial breakdown of "Kalki 2898 AD" box office collection:

Area Share (In Rs.) Gross (In Rs.)

AP/TS 94.00 Cr. 147.50 Cr.

Nizam 44.00 Cr. 72.25 Cr.

Ceeded 12.75 Cr. 17.75 Cr.

Andhra 37.25 Cr. 57.50 Cr.

Karnataka 16.50 Cr. 32.00 Cr.

Tamil Nadu 10.00 Cr. 20.50 Cr.

Kerala 5.75 Cr. 12.75 Cr.

North India 35.00 Cr. 122.75 Cr.

INDIA 129.50 Cr. 335.50 Cr.