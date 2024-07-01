Big B enjoys ‘Sunday of Sundays’, goes to watch ‘Kalki 2898AD’ on big screen for ‘first time’

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan had a great Sunday as first, he met his “well-wishers” at the gate of his home and then went to watch his latest release 'Kalki: 2898 AD' on the big screen.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he wrote: “A Sunday of Sundays .. the well wishers at GOJ and then to Kalki with some friends to see on big screen .. seeing film for first time.”

The cine icon shared that he was impressed with the “elegance and aesthetics” in the theatre.

“And the experience of an IMAX, and the facilities and environ at the theatre .. so impressive, the elegance and aesthetics in the facility .. had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress,” he wrote.

The 81-year-old thespian plays the role of Ashwatthama, a strong figure from the epic Mahabharata, in the Nag Ashwin-directed film which released on June 27.

The film, which is receiving a lot of love from the audiences and members from the fraternity, also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. It tells the story set in the post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD.

In his daily blog, Amitabh also shared pictures of some hoardings featuring him and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan for an advertisement they did together.

“Gatsby .. and son fooling around .. and the IDFC bank ad., that Abhishek and I did ..so much to say...,” he wrote.

