Megastar Chirajneevi & Director Sanjeev Reddy Collaborate for New Ad for Telangana Government

The Telangana government is taking stronger steps to create a drug-free society. As part of this effort, they have made an anti-drug advertisement for the Anti-Narcotics Bureau. The ad stars Megastar Chiranjeevi and is directed by young director Sanjeev Reddy. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently released the ad. Chiranjeevi tweeted about it and shared his happiness to be involved in the campaign. Starting next week, the ad will be shown in every theaters in Telangana.

In the ad, Sanjeev Reddy powerfully depicts how young people are ruining their bright futures because of drug addiction. He also shows the support provided by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau to those struggling with addiction and highlights the actions taken against drug dealers and buyers.

Director Sanjeev Reddy said, "I am part of the Telangana government's anti-drug theatrical ad with Padma Vibhushan Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose films inspired me to join the film industry."

Sanjeev Reddy, known for directing the film "ABCD" with Allu Sirish and the web series "Aha Naa Pellanta" with Raj Tarun, is currently working on the movie "Santana Praptirastu" featuring Vikrant and Chandini Chowdary.