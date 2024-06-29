Dino Morea's German road trip was a mix of good food, thrilling expressways, picturesque vistas

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Dino Morea, who was recently seen in the Malayalam film 'Bandra', was in Germany, indulging in a thrilling driving experience.

One of his favourite getaways is exploring open roads on adventurous driving holidays. When the opportunity to embark on a driving adventure in Germany presented itself, Dino couldn't resist.

Dino said: "Germany has always been on my radar as a destination for a thrilling driving experience. The country's picturesque landscapes, well-maintained roads, and the freedom to push the limits on the iconic autobahns were simply too alluring to ignore.”

The actor began his journey in Munich, where he picked up a Ferrari. From the Bavarian capital, he set out on a road trip through the heart of Germany, offering a glimpse into the country's diverse regions and cultural heritage.

Describing his road trip, he said: "The drive from Munich to the Black Forest region was nothing short of breathtaking. The twisting roads that snaked through the valleys and mountains, coupled with the burst of adrenaline as I pushed the car to its limits, made for an exhilarating experience.”

Dino ventured further north, exploring the historic city of Heidelberg, where he indulged in the local cuisine and took a leisurely stroll through the charming old town. From there, he continued his journey, navigating the picturesque Romantic Road, a route renowned for its stunning medieval towns and fairytale-like castles.

The actor shared: "The Romantic Road was a true highlight of my trip. It was like stepping into a different era, surrounded by the grandeur of Germany's rich heritage. Driving through those scenic landscapes, with the wind in my hair, was a moment of pure bliss.”

"This trip has reinvigorated my love for driving and exploring new destinations. Germany has truly left a lasting impression on me, and I can't wait to plan my next adventure behind the wheel, seeking out more thrills and unforgettable experiences,” he added.

