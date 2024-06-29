Nine J&K SPOs made constables for bravery during recent Kathua encounter

Jammu, June 29 (IANS) Nine SPOs, who assisted the security forces eliminate two terrorists in the Hiranagar area of Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua district have been regularised as constables in J&K Police.

Two terrorists were killed on June 12 in Sukhal village of Hiranagar in Kathua district after they crossed the international border. One CRPF trooper also died while one civilian was injured in that encounter.

J&K DGP R. R. Swain rewarded these nine SPOs by regularising them as constables at a function in Kathua on Friday.

The DGP, flanked by Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) M. K. Sinha and Anand Jain, regularised SPOs with ranks of constables and appointment letters at a function organised by the Kathua district police.

The SPOs who are regularised include Amit Sharma, Karanveer Singh, Sumeet Verma, Anil Choudhary, Sham Lal, Pankaj Sharma, Mukesh Rajput, Lovepreet Jatt, and Sahil Singh.

“The SPOs are regularised for the good work they did. We have an SPO component in the police that must be taken care of separately and in a fast-forward mode. We went out of the usual procedure to regularise them on a fast track to reward them," Swain said.

"The SPOs are performing well. We have an SOP to bring everyone together, whether SPO or otherwise, through conversion or felicitation”, the police chief added.

The DGP also appreciated the role of other police officers and said that medals and awards for other constables or officers would be proposed separately.

He said that the senior leadership of the police has decided to strengthen village defence groups in Kathua and other areas. “SPOs will also be strengthened,” he added.

R. R. Swain recalled the days when he was SSP (Kathua). He praised the locals for their patriotism and bravery.

“There is a feeling of homecoming. When I travel from here, I feel happy. My heart is filled with happiness because Kathua is a place where people are always filled with patriotism. I have served here as an SSP for two years and have seen people with a strong commitment to safeguarding their country. It is a natural behaviour among the people of this district,” he said.

He recounted stories told to him by the people about the 1965 and 1971 wars, and how the people of Kathua stood firm against the enemy and fully supported the armed forces.

“They have performed exceptionally important roles during these periods. Police and public work in close coordination and are a great power to defeat all forces inimical to the safety, integrity and security of the country,” he added.

He announced that the village defence groups and SPOs will be further strengthened in Kathua and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

