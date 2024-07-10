Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Indian 2 In Legal Trouble

The highly anticipated film Indian-2, featuring the Shankar-Kamal Haasan duo, is nearing its release. This movie is a sequel to the all-time classic Bharateeyudu. Ahead of the film's release date July 12, the film's team is busy with promotions. Recently, a grand pre-release event was held in Hyderabad which saw the entire cast and crew of the film in the city.

However, Indian-2, which is set to hit theatres in two days, has run into trouble. Master Asaan Rajendran has approached the court to halt the release, claiming that martial arts techniques were used in the film without his permission. He filed a petition in the Madurai District Court requesting a ban on the film's release. The court, after hearing the petition, issued notices to the film team for an explanation. The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.