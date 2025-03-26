Ram Charan's Game Changer Breaks OTT Records, Creates History on Zee5!

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan suffered one of his career's biggest flops with Shankar's Game Changer. Even though the movie managed to make good pre-sales business, it fell humongously short of the audience's expectations on the big screen. Producer Dil Raju faced a lot of flak from Telugu cinema fans for allegedly projecting fake collections.

All in all, Game Changer is a movie that everyone who is involved in the film would like to forget. 4 weeks after its theatrical release, the movie was released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. For all Southern languages, Prime acted as the streaming platform, but for the Hindi version, it's Zee5 who took over the OTT rights.

Even though it took a while for the Hindi version of Game Changer to be released on OTT, the results have been extraordinary. Having been released on March 7th on Zee5, Game Changer amassed more than 250 million streaming minutes and has been continuously ranking inside the top 10 over the past three weeks. The film successfully entered its fourth week in the top 10 most-watched movies list on the platform.

Game Changer's Hindi version surprisingly ended up as one of the biggest wins for the OTT industry this year, and a lot of credit must be given to Ram Charan's pan-India stardom post RRR.