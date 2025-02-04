Game Changer OTT Release: Ram Charan’s Movie to Stream on Amazon Prime From this Date

The much-anticipated political thriller Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025. The official confirmation comes after speculation that the film might release on February 14.

Game Changer: Theatrical Performance & Box Office Collection

Directed by renowned filmmaker Shankar and produced by Dil Raju, Game Changer hit theaters on January 10, 2025. Despite high expectations, the film did not perform as anticipated at the box office. Reports suggest that the movie collected approximately Rs 127 crore net in India within 12 days, raising concerns about financial losses for the producer.

Plot & Star Cast

The film follows the gripping tale of Ramnandan, an upright IAS officer portrayed by Ram Charan, who takes a stand against political corruption. He finds himself in a power struggle with Chief Minister Bobbili Satyamurthy and his successor, Bobbili Mopidevi. The film delves into themes of political intrigue and personal vendettas.

Apart from Ram Charan in dual roles, the film features Kiara Advani and Anjali as the female leads, with SJ Suryah, Sunil, and Srikanth in pivotal roles. The music for Game Changer has been composed by Thaman.

OTT Release & Language Availability

Game Changer will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, reports indicate that the Hindi version might release on a different platform, possibly Zee5.

With its grand-scale political drama and high-octane performances, Game Changer is expected to garner significant viewership upon its OTT release. Stay tuned for further updates on its digital premiere!