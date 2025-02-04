Delhi School Holiday for Assembly Elections on February 5?

Delhi Assembly elections are around the corner. Those who have been waiting for a school holiday now have some good news. According to the latest reports, Delhi schools will remain closed on February 5 to help out with the electoral process. The reason for this is that many educational institutions would also be turned into polling stations.

The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on February 5, allowing employees to exercise their right to vote. As a result, government offices, banks, and educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed.

While educational institutions would remain closed, hospitals, pharmacies, and other public transport would run undisturbed. Delhi Metro will begin functioning from 4:00 AM on poll day and supplementary bus services will be offered on 35 routes so that one can easily reach a polling booth.

The Haryana government has also announced a paid holiday on February 5 for the workers of public offices, staff in schools and colleges, and workers in boards and corporations so that they may vote in the Delhi Assembly Elections.

Also read: Telangana Group 1 Results 2025 date announced; Details inside!