Telangana Group 1 Results 2025 date announced; Details inside!

The wait for the Telangana Group 1 examination results is finally over. The Supreme Court has cleared the decks for the declaration of results, dismissing two petitions filed against the examination.

The Telangana Government had argued that the results should be declared as soon as possible, and the Supreme Court agreed with the government's argument. This paves the way for the declaration of results, which is expected to happen soon.

It is the first time that the Telangana Group 1 examinations have been conducted since the formation of the state 11 years ago. The examination was earlier cancelled due to a paper leak during the BRS government's tenure. The Congress government, which came to power later, re-conducted the examination.

However, some of the aspirants had also sought that the examination be rescheduled. The government had turned down the demand and held the examination as per schedule. Now, with the decks being cleared by the Supreme Court, the results are expected to be announced soon.

The declaration of results will bring relief to the anxious candidates who have been waiting for the outcome. The results will also pave the way for the next stage of the selection process.

