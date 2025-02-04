Uttar Pradesh schools holiday on February 12 for Sant Divas 2025

February 12, 2025, is an important day in the Indian calendar, as it is the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, a great saint and poet. On this day, schools in Uttar Pradesh will get a holiday, as declared by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council.

Sant Ravidas Jayanti is a great festival of fervour and enthusiasm among the followers of Sant Ravidas, who is considered one of the most important figures in the Bhakti movement. Born in the 15th century, Sant Ravidas was a mystic poet and a spiritual leader who preached the message of love, equality, and compassion.

Sant Ravidas was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Born to a family of leather workers despite the social and economic difficulties facing his family at that time, he became one of the most respected saints in Indian history. His teachings had a great emphasis on selfless love, devotion, and service to humanity.

Sant Ravidas' poetry and teachings have had a profound impact on Indian literature and culture. His works are classics of Bhakti literature and continue to inspire and guide millions of people around the world.

Celebrations and Traditions

The followers of Sant Ravidas celebrate Sant Ravidas Jayanti with much enthusiasm and fervour. On this day, special prayers and puja ceremonies are performed in temples and shrines dedicated to Sant Ravidas. The devotees come together to sing hymns and recite poems composed by Sant Ravidas.

Besides the religious ceremonies, cultural programs and events are also organized to celebrate the life and legacy of Sant Ravidas. These programs include music concerts, dance performances, and plays that depict the life and teachings of Sant Ravidas.

Significance of Sant Ravidas Jayanti

Sant Ravidas Jayanti is a great occasion, celebrating the life and legacy of a well-revered saint and poet. The day reminds the importance of love, compassion, and selfless service towards humanity.

As we celebrate Sant Ravidas Jayanti, let us reflect on the teachings of this great saint and strive to bring them into our lives. We will move forward, working towards a world that is kind and fair for all people.

Conclusion- Sant Ravidas Jayanti is an occasion to be relished as it marks a significant celebration by way of marking the life of a revered saint and poet, but above all, let love, compassion, and selfless service to humankind remind one during the very celebrations.

