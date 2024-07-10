Suffering from Diarrhoea due to prison food: Jailed superstar Darshan

Bengaluru, July 10 (IANS) Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan has filed a writ petition before the High Court, stating that he is suffering from Diarrhoea after consuming jail food and has also asked for home food, a bed, and books.

However, after reviewing the petition, the court emphasised that the rule is common for all and this case will also be considered the same.

The bench headed by Justice S.R. Krishnakumar adjourned the matter to Thursday after issuing a notice regarding the petition to the jail authorities, Kamakshipalya police, and the state government. The bench stated that there are different guidelines for under-trials and convicts and a decision would be made accordingly.

The bench noted that there is no necessity to submit to the bench that home food is allowed in prison and also asked the counsel to present orders from other courts in this regard. The bench also maintained that if there is a provision in law, home food will be allowed otherwise it will not be allowed. The case would be considered like any other, and a decision would be made according to the law, the bench underlined.

Senior Counsel K.N. Phaneendra, arguing in favour of Darshan, submitted that the food provided in the prison was not properly digested by his client. Consequently, Darshan has been suffering from diarrhoea. The jail health officer who examined him stated that he had an infection. The petitioner has lost weight and is unable to consume the food provided in the prison. An oral request has already been made to the jail authorities for home food, but it was turned down, he submitted.

“Darshan is losing weight alarmingly, and if this continues, he will face health challenges. As per Section 30 of the Prisons Act 1963, prisoners are allowed to receive food, clothing, and beds from outside,” the counsel submitted.

It argued that the accused has not been pronounced guilty yet.

“If home food, a bed, books, and newspapers are allowed from home, the government expenditure will also decrease. Not allowing home food for Darshan is inhumane and a violation of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution,” the counsel submitted.

Darshan is accused number two in the Renukaswamy murder case. As per the order of the magistrate court he has faced investigation for 12 days. He has been remanded to judicial custody from June 22.

The gruesome murder of Renukaswamy took place on June 8 in Bengaluru. He was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death. After the murder, his body was disposed of in a gutter.

The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs. Renukaswamy is survived by aged parents, a pregnant wife and a sister.

When the police began the investigation, four of the accused surrendered to the police, claiming responsibility for the murder over a financial matter. After Kamakshipalya police interrogated them, the involvement of actor Darshan, his 'partner' Pavithra Gowda, and others came to light.

It was revealed that the accused had brutally hacked Renukaswamy to death for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda. Actor Darshan and 15 others have been remanded to judicial custody until July 18.

