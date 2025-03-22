Ram Charan, Kiara Advani Unpaid Full Remuneration for Game Changer?

Tollywood star Ram Charan's Game Changer is one of the biggest flops in his career. Not just for Charan, the movie ended up being a forgettable fare for director Shankar and music director Thaman as well. Coming to the production house, Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations bankrolled this project, and it ended up being one of the most loss-making ventures for his production company.

Even though it took Dil Raju a while to come to terms with Game Changer's result, he was glad to have another release for Sankranti in "Sankrantiki Vastunnam." The movie, which didn't release with high expectations, overperformed at the box office and proved all the trade pundits wrong.

The success of Sankrantiki Vastunnam allowed Dil Raju to compensate for the losses of Game Changer a bit, and now reports are going wild that the ace producer is yet to clear the remuneration of the leads in the movie.

Rumor in the industry is that Ram Charan reportedly cut down his remuneration after the production cost went super high owing to Shankar's vision of shooting songs in grandeur. Even Kiara Advani wasn't paid her full due, and it was for this reason that she didn't participate in the promotions of the movie, apparently.

Despite generating profits with Sankrantiki Vastunnam, Dil Raju not paying Ram Charan and Kiara Advani fully is the talk of the town now. Also, the speculation is that Ram Charan has agreed to do a film with less remuneration for Dil Raju banner after Game Changer's disaster.