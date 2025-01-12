Game Changer Faces Criticism for Fake Box Office Collections!

The highly anticipated film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, is under scrutiny after allegations of inflated box office earnings surfaced. While promotional posters boast worldwide earnings surpassing Rs 186 crore, reports indicate that the film's actual first-day global earnings are around Rs 85 crore.

The discrepancy has sparked outrage on social media, with hashtags like #100crFakeForGameChanger and #GameChangerPosterScam gaining traction. Many users are questioning the authenticity of the figures released by the film's marketing team.

Released on January 10, 2025, Game Changer features an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani and Anjali in lead roles, with Srikanth, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani playing pivotal roles. The film, produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, boasts music by S. S. Thaman.

As the controversy unfolds, fans and industry experts alike are calling for more transparency in box office reporting, as tensions rise around the film's alleged marketing tactics.

Also read: Game Changer Box Office Day 1: Ram Charan’s Film Collects ₹186 Crore Worldwide