India joins UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) In a significant milestone, India has joined the prestigious UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics (UN-CEBD), created to further investigate the benefits and challenges of Big Data, including the potential for monitoring and reporting on sustainable development goals.

"The inclusion in this expert committee comes at a pivotal time, as India recently assumed membership of the United Nations Statistical Council after a significant gap," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics on Saturday.

India’s inclusion in the Committee of Experts represents a significant leap forward for the country’s statistical ecosystem. As part of the committee, India will contribute to shaping global standards and practices in harnessing big data and data science for official statistical purposes. This milestone underscores India's growing stature in the global statistical community and highlights its commitment to leveraging data and technology for informed decision-making, the statement added.

India’s active engagement in the Committee of Experts will highlight its pioneering initiatives, including the establishment of the Data Innovation Lab and the exploration of alternate data sources such as satellite imagery and machine learning for policy making. The opportunity to contribute at this global forum positions India as a major player in this area.

Membership in the Committee of Experts is a strategic opportunity for India to align its domestic advancements in big data and data science with international goals, showcasing the country’s capability to lead transformative initiatives in the data domain.

Big data and advanced data science techniques have the potential to revolutionise the production and dissemination of official statistics. By integrating non-traditional data sources such as IoT, satellite imagery, and private sector data streams, India aims to modernise its statistical processes, enhance the accuracy of estimates, and enable the timely availability of critical data for policy formulation and governance, the statement said.

This engagement will also complement India’s ongoing efforts to drive innovation in data collection, processing, and analysis to reduce the time lag in data availability. It will also provide policymakers with real-time insights for evidence-based decisions, addressing key socio-economic challenges.

Besides, the participation will foster international collaboration as it will enable India to share its expertise while learning from global best practices to create robust, future-ready statistical frameworks, the statement observed.

India’s joining the Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics is a step toward revolutionising statistical production and dissemination, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and data-informed world. This recognition will strengthen India’s ability to influence global statistical practices, reinforcing its commitment to data-driven progress and sustainable development, the statement added.

