January 13 Holiday in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for Lohri

Winter is here, and with it comes a string of holidays and celebrations. This year, students in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu can look forward to a well-deserved break on Monday, January 13, 2025, as schools in these states will remain closed on account of Lohri. Furthermore, Makar Sankranti will fall on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, which means students will have an extra day of winter break. In this article, we will explore the importance of Lohri, its customs and traditions, and how it is celebrated in various parts of India.

The Significance of Lohri

Lohri is the traditional harvest festival celebrated mainly in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu. This marks the start of the sun's journey toward the northern hemisphere and is thus considered a favourable time for farmers since the days would get longer and warmer from here. Lohri is also connected with the sun god, hence it is regarded as a season of spiritual renewal and growth.

Lohri is celebrated very enthusiastically and zestfully, accompanied by many customs and traditions. The most prevalent tradition associated with Lohri is the ritual of lighting bonfires, symbolizing the obliterating forces of evil with good fortune arriving. People also perform traditional folk dances around the fires of bonfires and exchange gifts with friends and family.

Celebrate in various parts of India.

Although Lohri is mainly celebrated in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu, it is also observed in other parts of India. In some regions, Lohri is celebrated as a harvest festival, while in others it is associated with the worship of the sun god. In Punjab, Lohri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and is marked by traditional folk songs, dance, and food.

Holidays and School Closures

Earlier, schools in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu announced that they would remain closed on Monday, January 13, 2025, due to Lohri. Furthermore, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated a day later, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, which will further extend the winter break for the students. It will be a great time off for the students as they will enjoy the festivals along with their family and friends.

Lohri is a great festival in India and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. The festival marks the beginning of the sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere and is considered an auspicious occasion for farmers. With schools in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu remaining closed on Monday, January 13, 2025, students can look forward to a well-deserved break and an opportunity to celebrate this festive occasion with their loved ones.

Also read: Delhi Schools Winter Holidays Extended Till January 15