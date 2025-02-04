Haryana Government Announces Paid Holiday for Delhi Assembly Elections on February 5, 2025

The Haryana government has declared a paid holiday on February 5, 2025, for employees who are registered voters in Delhi. This decision aims to encourage more people to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections. The government confirmed the holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881 and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act 1951. The holiday applies to employees in factories, shops, and private offices.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, T Misao, wrote to the Election Commission, requesting a paid holiday for all employees on polling day. He also attached a notice from the Labor Commissioner of Delhi and the Haryana Government’s Labor Department, which allows registered voters in Delhi to take leave on voting day.

On January 17, 2025, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) announced a public holiday for the Delhi Assembly elections and by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Delhi will hold elections for its 70 assembly seats on February 5, 2025, with results expected on February 8, 2025.

In addition to the holiday, the Delhi government has closed all government offices, schools, and colleges on February 5. Many schools in Delhi will remain closed on both February 4 and 5 since they will be used as polling stations. Banks will also be closed on February 5, 2025.