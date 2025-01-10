Delhi Schools Winter Holidays Extended Till January 26

The Delhi government has announced an extension of the winter break for all government schools in the national capital. The holidays, which were initially scheduled from January 1 to January 15, 2025, have now been extended till January 21, 2025.

This decision has been taken due to the ongoing cold wave conditions in the city, giving relief to all students, their parents, as well as to teachers, so that students are given more leisure time to rejuvenate and also enjoy the festivals with their relatives and friends, has been put out.

Classes were scheduled to resume on January 13, 2025, according to the new schedule, but will now start on January 16, 2025. The extended winter break is also likely to afford teachers and other school staff members more time to prepare for the next academic sessions.

The Delhi government's decision to extend the winter break has been welcomed by parents and students, who were initially disappointed by the short duration of the holidays. "This is a wonderful surprise," said Rohan, a class 10 student. "I was looking forward to a longer break, and now I can finally relax and enjoy my holidays."

Extended holidays would also likely give a major tourism boost since families and people can schedule visits and outings within the newly allocated holiday calendar. "We planned to go to the hills but the holiday break was just short," stated Sarah, who has children of her own. "Now, we can schedule a holiday break for that much longer. Now, finally, we can all enjoy quality family time."

In conclusion, it is a relief and a glad tiding that the winter break for Delhi government schools has been extended. For students, parents, and teachers, this development will bring comfort and joy, as the winter break is extended till January 26, 2025, and the break will be even longer and easier.

