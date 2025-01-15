January 16 Holiday for schools in these states

Schools in several states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Pondicherry will be closed on January 16 as those states have declared a holiday on Makar Sankranti or Pongal festival. While most of the states celebrate a one-day holiday for Makar Sankranti, some states declared a longer holiday period.

The festival of Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of the sun's journey towards the northern hemisphere. People celebrate this day throughout the country with great enthusiasm. In Telangana, the Education Department declared holidays from January 11 to 16 for all schools and junior colleges in the state. Schools will reopen on January 17.

In Tamil Nadu, the government has declared holidays from January 14 to 17 for schools to celebrate the Pongal festival. Pongal is a four-day harvest festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu, and it is an important part of the state's culture and tradition.

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on January 16, as the state government has declared a holiday on Makar Sankranti. The state government has also announced that the schools will reopen on January 17.

Karnataka has declared a one-day holiday on January 14 for Makar Sankranti. However, some schools in the state may remain closed on January 16. The state government has not announced any extension of the holiday period, but some schools may have declared a holiday on January 16 at their discretion.

The union territory of Pondicherry has declared a holiday on January 16 for Makar Sankranti. The territorial Government has announced the reopening of schools on January 17.

It would be noted that not all the states have declared a holiday on January 16. Students would have to report to school like any other working day in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi among others.

Students now have more opportunities to enjoy the Makar Sankranti festival with their family members. But there isn't much time left for the schools to open again, and it would require the students to resume their school studies again.

The Makar Sankranti festival is an integral part of India's cultural heritage and is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. The festival is a sign that marks the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, and thus it is a time considered very auspicious for new beginnings.

In many parts of the country, people celebrate the festival by flying kites, taking dips in holy rivers, and distributing sweets and gifts. The festival is also an important time for farmers, as it marks the beginning of the harvest season.

Overall, the January 16 holiday for schools in several states is a welcome break for students, who can now celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival with their families. However, schools will reopen soon, and students will have to get back to their regular academic routines.

