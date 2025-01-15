January 16 Holiday or not?

As the country gets ready to celebrate Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and other harvest festivals, the question is buzzing in the minds of people whether January 16 is a holiday or not. Well, the answer lies in different states.

While some states have declared January 16 as a public holiday, others have declared only a half-day holiday or no holiday at all. In Andhra Pradesh, for example, Makar Sankranti is a major festival, and January 16 has been declared a public holiday. Similarly, in Telangana, January 16 has been declared a public holiday for Makar Sankranti.

January 16 is also a public holiday in Tamil Nadu since Pongal is an important festival in the state. Karnataka has also declared January 16 as a public holiday since Makar Sankranti is known as Sankranti in the state.

In Maharashtra, while January 16 is not a full public holiday, many offices and schools may observe a half-day holiday for Makar Sankranti. Similarly, in Gujarat, January 16 may be observed as a half-day holiday.

However, in a few states, like Delhi, January 16 is a working day and no holiday is declared for Makar Sankranti or any festival. Uttar Pradesh is another state where January 16 is not a public holiday; however, some schools do declare a holiday. Punjab is also a working day on January 16.

Most schools in northern India, which include Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, are currently under winter holidays. Winter holidays normally last for 10-15 days and differ from school to school and area to area.

January 23 is also celebrated as a holiday in memory of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday in West Bengal and a few more states. So obviously, January 26 is a grand national public holiday day in India under the banner of Republic Day throughout the country.

In conclusion, while January 16 is a holiday in some states, it does not represent a uniform public holiday across the country. Always check with your employer or school administration to know if January 16 is a holiday or not.

